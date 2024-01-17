The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Examiner of Patents and Designs Main exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slips at the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

The IP India Main exam (Phase 2) is scheduled to be conducted on January 25, 2024 in two sessions. The Preliminary recruitment exam was conducted on December 21. A total of 89,657 students appeared for the exam conducted at 260 Centres located in 103 cities throughout the country. The result for the Preliminary exam was released on January 10. Candidates who have qualified the Preliminary exam will be able to attempt the Main exam on January 25.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 553 vacancies to the posts of Examiner of Patents and Designs, General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) in Level 10 in Pay Matrix (56,100 – 1,77,500).

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Mains Examination (Paper I and Paper II) i.e. Phase 2 for the Post of Examiner of Patents and Designs. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Recruitment shall be issued later,” reads the notification.

Steps to download IP India city slip

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Click on the link for Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Now click, ‘Click Here To Download City Intimation For Main Exam’ Key in your registration details and login The IP India Main exam city slip will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection Process will involve a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a physical Interview.

