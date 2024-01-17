The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) Class-3. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website pmc.gov.in till February 5, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total fo 113 JE Civil posts in the Class - 3 Cadre of the Pune Municipal Corporation through direct recruitment.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years to 38 years as on February 5, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed a full-time degree/diploma course in Civil Engineering from a recognised University/Board. More details in the advertisement.

Here’s the PMC JE recruitment notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/Unreserved category candidates is Rs 1000 and for Backward Class categories it is Rs 900. Ex-Servicemen/PwBD candidates are exempt from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for JE Civil posts

Visit the official website pmc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ Now click on ‘Recruitment 2024’ Click on the link to fill the form and register yourself Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PMC JE Civil recruitment 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.