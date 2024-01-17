The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the final results of the Combined Competitive Examination 2022 today, January 17. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 913 vacancies in different state government departments.

The APSC CCE 2022 Main exam was conducted from June 8 to 10, 2023. The document verification (DV) was held from November 14, 2023 onwards. The Interview/ Personality Test was held from November 16, 2023, to January 3, 2024, at Assam Public Service Commission Office, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati - 22. The final result has been approved by the Commission based on the performance of qualified candidates who appeared for the interviews.

Steps to download APSC CCE 2022 result

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link for CCE 2022 The final recommendation list will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CCE 2022 results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.