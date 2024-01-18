The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the results of the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) January exam 2024. The result will be available to download at www.icsi.edu from January 19 (2.00 PM) onwards.

“The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 6th January, 2024 and 8th January, 2024 would be declared on Friday, 19th January, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on January 6 and 8, 2024.

Steps to download CSEET January 2024 result

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

