The Assam Public Service Commission has commenced the online application process for the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at apsc.nic.in till February 6, 2024 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services and other departments of the APSC. The APSC CCE Preliminary exam 2024 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 17 while the Main is tentatively scheduled for June/July this year.

Vacancy Details

Assam Civil Service (Jr Grade) - 45 posts

Assam Police Service (Jr Grade) - 35 posts

Superintendent of Taxes - 1 post

Superintendent of Excise - 1 post

Assam Finance Service - 13 posts

Block Development Officer - 6 posts

Asst. Registrar of Co-operative Societies - 4 posts

Inspector of Taxes - 4 posts

Inspector of Labour - 4 posts

Asst. Employment Officer - 1 post

Sub-Registrar - 3 posts

Asst. Accounts Officer - 107 posts

Inspecting Auditor - 11 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidate should not be less than 21 years of age or more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: The candidate must hold a degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess such qualification as may be declared equivalent by the Government.

Application Fee Category Application Fee (Rs.) Processing Fee Charged by CSC - SPV (Rs.) Taxable amount on processing fee (@ 18%) Total Amount (Rs.) General including Ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories 250 40 7.20 297.30 SC/ST/OBC/MOBC including Ex-servicemen of the respective categories 150 40 7.20 197.20 BPL Nil 40 7.20 47.20 PwBD including Ex-servicemen of the respective categories Nil 40 7.20 47.20 Women candidates including Ex-servicemen of the respective categories Nil 40 7.20 47.20

Steps to apply for APSC CCE 2023

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Recruitment Portal’ Click ‘Apply Here’ under ‘Combined Competitive Examination, 2023 [02/2024]’

Register yourself, select post and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

