The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the results for theGroup D Services recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score cards from the official website hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC Group D recruitment exam was held on on October 21 and 22, from 10.00 am to 11:45 am and from 3.00 pm to 4.45 pm, including five minutes for marking the fifth option. The HSSC Group D recruitment drive aims to fill up to 13,536 posts (tentative) in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commissions etc in Haryana. The pay scale is Level DL (Rs 16,900-53,500). The HSSC Group D exam city slips were released on October 11.

Steps to download HSSC results 2023

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Link To Download Score Card Of CET Group-D’ Now login to the candidate portal using your registration details Click on the link to View/Challenge score card HSSC Group D exam results will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HSSC Group D results 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in a Main Written Examination and a final document verification process.

