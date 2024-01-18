The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer Civil (O&M) and Junior Engineer- Exam (under Advt No. 06 of 2023) today, January 18. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB JE Civil exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 345 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Senior Assistant/Inspector in Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils-Nagar Panchayats and Municipal Improvement Trusts.

Here’s the PSSSB recruitment notification 2023.

Steps to download PSSSB JE Civil admit card

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Advertisements’ Click on the notification to download Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer Civil (O&M) and Junior Engineer- Exam admit card for exam date 20.01.2024 Click on the link to download admit card by Roll No. or Application No. Key in your credentials and submit Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JE Civil admit card 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the posts based on an online objective type exam, a typing test (as applicable) document verification process and an interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.