The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Pharmacist, Nursing Officer and others under Advt. No. 04 /2024. Eligible candidates will be able to register for recruitment on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from February 13 onwards. The last date to apply for the form is March 13, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1896 vacancies.

“The applicants are advised to visit DSSSB’s website https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/current-vacancies/Delhisubordinate-services-selection-board to check the detailed advertisement and confirm their eligibility for the above vacancies based on the Recruitment Rules of the indenting departments. The date of conduct of examinations will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board. Further, candidate is advised to visit website of the Board on regular basis to get updates,” reads the notification.

Vacancy Details

Pharmacist: 318

Nursing Officer: 1507

Resource Center Coordinator: 12

AYA: 21

Cook (Male): 18

Cook (Female): 14

Translator (Hindi): 02

Section Officer (HR): 04

Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.