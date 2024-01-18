The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam calendar 2024. The exam is scheduled to commence on January 28 and conclude on December 22, 2024. Candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the notification, the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer etc. (Preliminary) Examination 2023 will be conducted on February 11, 2024. The Combined State/ Senior Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 and Staff Nurse (Unani/ Ayurvedic) (Male/ Female) (Preliminary) exam 2023 will be held on March 17 and 22, respectively.

The test for Assistant Town Planner (Preliminary) 2023 post will be conducted on April 7, 2024.

