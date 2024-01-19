The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Commission has also released the marks of the candidates.

“Candidates may check their marks by logging in using their Username and registered password on the website of the Commission and clicking on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Answer Key” tab Click on JE final answer key link and find the link Login and check the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the final answer key.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1324 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) for various Organisations/offices of the Government of India.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.