The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has commenced the online application process for the State Services Exam and State Forest Service Exam 2024 today, January 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till February 18, 2024.

The correction window will opens from January 22 to February 20. A fee of Rs 50 per correction is applicable.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2024. The test will be held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from April 20 onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Direct link to SSE 2024 notification.

Direct link to SFS 2024 notification.

Steps to apply for SSE/ SFS 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” tab Register and proceed with the application process for SSE/ SFS 2024 Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SSE/ SFS 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.