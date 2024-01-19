The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2023 results and final answer key today, January 19. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET December 2023 was conducted from December 6 to 19, 2023, in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,872 candidates.

NTA took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the release the result of UGC NET December 2023.

“Results of the UGC–NET December 2023 are now hosted on https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can login to the website and view, download, or print their Score Card,” reads the post.

— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) January 19, 2024

Steps to download UGC NET Dec result 2023

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET Dec 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

Direct link to the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.