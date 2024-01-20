Government Medical College, Nagpur, will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various Group-D posts today, January 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website gmcnagpur.org.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 680 Group-D posts in various Medical, Dental, Ayurveda and other affiliated colleges of Government Medical College, Nagpur.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years to 38 years as on December 30, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed Class 10 certification exam from a recognised Board or University. Candidates must also have a working knowledge of Marathi language. More essential qualifications mentioned in the official notification.

Here’s the GMC Nagpur recruitment notice.

Here’s the information brochure.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/Unreserved category candidates is Rs 1000 while candidates belonging to reserved categories/OBC/EWS will be charged Rs 900.

Steps to apply for GMC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website gmcnagpur.org On the homepage, click on ‘New Vacancies’ Now click on the application link for ‘Recruitment to various Group D posts’ Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for GMC recruitment 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.