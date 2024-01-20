Patna High Court, Bihar, will conclude the online application process for the post of District Judge (Entry Level) Direct from Bar-2023 today, January 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in till 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 District Judge vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be between the age of 35 years and 50 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates must have passed Bachelor Degree in Law. The must have minimum 7 years experience practicing law as an advocate. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories must pay Rs 1500 as examination fee. SC/ST/OH candidates from Bihar will be charged Rs 750.

Steps to apply for District Judge posts 2023

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab Now click on the District Judge application link Fill up the form and upload the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for District Judge posts 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written examination, a physical interview and document verification process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.