The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 for Paper 2 (B. Arch./B. Planning). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 (B. Arch)/(B. Planning) is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 2024. The exam city and date of examination have already been intimated to registered candidates.

“The candidates scheduled to appear on 24 January 2024 for Paper 2 (B.Arch. / B.Planning) are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 (January 2024) (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ w.e.f. 20 January 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

JEE (Main) 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to download JEE Main 2024 admit card

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE (Main) 2024 admit card download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JEE Main admit card.

The registration window for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 will open from February 2, 2024, to March 2, 2024 (up to 09:00 PM). The Session 2 exam will be held in April 2024.

