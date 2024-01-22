The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Examiner of Patents and Designs Main exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards at the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

The IP India Main exam (Phase 2) is scheduled to be conducted on January 25, 2024 in two sessions. The Preliminary recruitment exam was conducted on December 21. A total of 89,657 students appeared for the exam conducted at 260 Centres located in 103 cities throughout the country. The result for the Preliminary exam was released on January 10. Candidates who have qualified the Preliminary exam will be able to attempt the Main exam on January 25.

“The candidates are required to download their Admit Card for the Post of Examiner of Patents and Designs (Preliminary Exam) from the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/DPIIT/ w.e.f. 20 January 2024 using their Application No. and Date of Birth and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 553 vacancies to the posts of Examiner of Patents and Designs, General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) in Level 10 in Pay Matrix (56,100 – 1,77,500).

Steps to download IP India admit card

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Click on the link for Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Now click, ‘Click Here To Download Admit Card For Main Exam’ Key in your registration details and login The IP India Main exam admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NTA Examiner admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The selection Process will involve a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a physical Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.