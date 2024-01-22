JSSC CGL 2023 admit cards released; here’s how to download
Registered candidates can download their hall tickets on the official website jssc.nic.in.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit cards for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). Registered candidates can download their hall tickets on the official website jssc.nic.in.
The registration window for JSSC CGL 2023 was open from June 20 to August 15, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments.
The JGGLCCE 2023 will be conducted on January 28 and February 4, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 16 and 17, 2023.
Steps to download CGL 2023 admit card
- Visit the official website jssc.nic.in
- Click on JGGLCCE 2023 admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download JSSC JGGLCCE 2023 admit card.
Selection Process
The selection under JSSC CGL Selection Process will comprise of a Preliminary examination, Main examination and Document verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.
Disclaimer: Websites have crashed due to heavy traffic candidates are advised to retry the links in sometime.