The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for Accounts Assistant written exam today, January 22. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Accounts Assistant (OMR based) written exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2024. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 972 posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020.

“The candidates are intimated that there shall be negative marking for wrong answer (1/4th of allotted marks for each answer) attempted in the said examination. The detailed criteria of selection and syllabus for the said posts has already been notified and are available on the official website of the Board (www.jkssb.nic.in),” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Accounts Assistant admit card 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in Click on ‘Admit Cards for OMR Based Written Examination for the post of Accounts Assistant’ Key in your Application ID and Date of Birth and submit

The JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card will appear on screen Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card.