The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will commence the recruitment process for the posts of Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant 2023, today January 22. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website www.ossc.gov.in till February 21, 2024.

Earlier, the application window was schedule to open on January 16, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 vacancy is for the Junior Accountant post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Enforcement Officer: Must have a bachelor’s degree in any stream from a Govt. recognised University or retired military officers having educational qualification of a bachelor’s degree with basic computer knowledge.

Junior Accountant: Must have passed +3 in Arts/ Science/ Commerce or possess such other qualifications as are equivalent to +3 examination with knowledge of computer skill.

Steps to apply for JEO, JA posts 2023



Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JEO, JA posts 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.