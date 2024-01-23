The Visakhapathanam Co-Operative Bank Limited (VCBL) will conclude the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officers (Deputy Manager) in the Bank on Sunday, January 28. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website vcbl.in till 4.00 PM of the last date.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 Probationary Officer posts on a consolidated pay of Rs 28000 during the probationary period of 2 years. After probation, selected candidates will be kept on the regular pay scale of around Rs 38000.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Minimum 20 years and maximum 33 years as on December 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidate must be a 1st Class Graduate in regular stream from a recognised University. They should also have proficiency in speaking, writing and reading English and Telugu languages. Computer knowledge is required. More details in the recruitment advertisement.

Here’s the official VCBL notification.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 1000 (inclusive of GST) which is not refundable.

Steps to apply for VCBL recruitment 2024

Visit the official website vcbl.in On the homepage, under ‘About Us’ click on ‘Careers’ Now click on the application link for ‘RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION - PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (DEPUTY MANAGERS) 2024’ Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for VCBL recruitment 2024.

Selection Process

The selection of Probationary Officers will be done through a three-Phase manner. The selection will be made on the basis of Online Test/Examination (Preliminary & Main examination) and Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.