Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit cards for the Class 9th, and Class 11th Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) 2024 today, January 23. Eligible candidates or parents/guardians can download the admit cards from the official website navodaya.gov.in. The registration window closed on November 15, 2023.

The exams for Class 9th and Class 11th are scheduled to be conducted on February 10, 2023.

Candidates are advised to check the prospectus-cum-notification for exam related details and visit the Samiti’s website for Sample question papers and other exam material:

Here’s the Class 9 Prospectus.

Here’s the Class 11 Prospectus.

Steps to download Class 9, Class 11 admit card

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download admit card Key in your credentials and login Click on the link to View/Download admit card Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Class 9 admit card.

Direct link to download Class 11 admit card.

