The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Group C Phase 2 Main exam 2023 for Group No. 20, 44 & 50 under Advt No 3/2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC Group C Main exam 2023 (Phase 2) is scheduled to be held on January 28 in OMR mode. The HSSC Group C recruitment drive aims to fill up to 31,902 posts in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commission etc.

Here’s the Group C Main exam schedule.

The Haryana CET 2022 exam was held in November last year and a total of 3,57,562 candidates qualified the exam. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The Group C Main exam was scheduled to be held on July 1 and 2, but had been postponed on administrative grounds.

The final list of candidates shortlisted for HSSC Group - C physical test was released by the Commission on July 27, the list released on July 4 has been withdrawn by the Commission. The PMT was conducted from August 2 to 20.

Steps to download Group C exam admit card

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download HSSC Group C phase 2 admit card Key in your credentials and login Click on the link to View/Download admit card The HSSC Group C Main exam admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HSSC Group C Main admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.