Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) will release the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Vet Officer today, January 23. Eligible candidates will be able to check and download their admit cards from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

As per the notification, the written exam for Veterinary Officer (TVS, Gr.-V) will be held on February 4, 2024. The admit card will be available to download from January 24 onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 67 Veterinary Officer posts in the Tripura Government. The application process for VO posts was conducted from September 20 to November 14, 2023.

Steps to download the VO admit card 2024

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in Once live, click on the admit card link for VO posts on the homepage Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Furthermore, the TPSC exam for Assistant Chief Electoral Officer (Computerization) and Medical Officer (Homeo) in Grade-IV of THS are scheduled to be conducted on February 25 and March 10, respectively. The admit cards for the ACEO (Computerization) will be released on February 15 and the hall tickets for the Medical Officer (Homeo) posts will be out on March 1, 2024.

