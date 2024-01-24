The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the Written exam results of the Drug Inspector post under Health Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can download the provisional selection list from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam was conducted from July 7 to 10, 2023. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Drug Inspector posts. A total of 148 candidates have been included in the provisional selection list to qualify for the next round of the recruitment drive. The BPSC DI exam final answer key was released on January 10 which was used for the calculation of the result

Steps to download BPSC Drug Inspector results

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result notification for the Drug Inspector Written exam The BPSC Drug Inspector provisional selection list will appear on screen Check the result for your roll number and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

