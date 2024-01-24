The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has extended the deadline for the online application process for recruitment to various posts falling under the Group-I Services. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in till January 28 upto midnight. Earlier, the application deadline was January 21.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies in Group I Services of the APPSC. The APPSC Group I exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 17, 2024.

Here’s the deferment notice.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Collector in A.P. Civil Service (Executive Branch) - 9 posts

Assistant Commissioner of State Tax in A.P. State Tax Service - 18 posts

Deputy Supdt. Of Police (Civil) Cat-2 in A.P. Police Service - 26 posts

Deputy Supdt. Of Jails (MEN) in A.P. Jail Service - 1 post

Divisional / District Fire Officer in State Disaster Response & Fire Services - 1 post

Regional Transport Officer in A.P. Transport Service - 6 posts

District B.C. Welfare Officer in A.P. B.C. Welfare Service - 1 post

District Social Welfare Officer in A.P. Social Welfare Service - 3 posts

Deputy Registrar in A.P. Cooperative Service - 5 posts

Municipal Commissioner Grade-II in A.P. Municipal administration Services - 1 post

Assistant Prohibition & Excise Superintendent in A.P. Excise Service - 1 post

Asst. Treasury Officer/Asst. Accounts Officer in A.P. Treasury & Accounts Service - 3 posts

District Employment Officer in A.P. Employment Exchange Service - 4 posts

Assistant Audit Officer in A.P. State Audit Service - 2 posts

Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official recruitment notice.

Application Fee

Applicants from General/Unreserved categories and candidates from other states will have to pay an application processing fee of Rs 250 and an examination fee of Rs 120 making the total of Rs 370 at the time of application. However candidates from SC, ST, BC, PBDs & Ex-Servicemen, Families having Household Supply White Card issued by Civil Supplies Department, A.P. Government (Residents of Andhra Pradesh), Un-employed youth categories will be exempt from payment of the examination fee of Rs 120. All category candidates will have to pay the processing fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for APPSC Group 1 posts

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to One Time Profile Registration and click on the registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for the posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.