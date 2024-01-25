The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Computer Based Examination (CBE) was conducted from November 14 to December 3, 2023. A total of 86049 candidates had been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)/Document Verification (DV) round.

Delhi Police conducted the PE&MT and DV of the shortlisted candidates from January 13 to January 20, 2024. All those candidates who have appeared for PE and MT can check their results, cut offs and other information in the result document.

“Detailed Medical Examination (DME) of finally shortlisted candidates in the aforesaid recruitment will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The shortlisted Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Delhi Police (i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in) for further information in this regard,” reads the result notification.

Steps to download Constable result 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Delhi Police Constable result 2023 link The result document will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Delhi Constable results 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.