The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Exam schedule for the CA Foundation, Inter and Final courses for May 2024 session today, January 25. Eligible candidates can check and download the date sheet from the official website icai.nic.in.

According to the notification, the Foundation course exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 22, 24 and 26. The Intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be conducted on May 3, 5 and 7, 2024, and Group II will be conducted on May 9, 11 and 13, 2024. Final course examination for Group 1 is scheduled for May 2, 4 and 6, 2024, and Group II for May 8, 10 and 12, 2024.

The application window for Main, Foundation & PQC Exams will be open from February 2 to February 23, 2024.

Further, for students seeking change of examination city / medium for the Chartered Accountants Examination – May / June 2024, the correction window for the examination forms already filled will be open from March 3 to 9, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Exam Fee For Indian Centre(s) Fee For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Kathmandu & Bhutan Centre Fee For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) Intermediate Course Examination Single Group - Rs 1500

Both Groups - Rs 2700 Single Group - USD 325

Both Groups - USD 500 Single Group - Rs 2200

Both Groups - Rs 3400 Final Course Examination Single Group - Rs 1800

Both Groups - Rs 3300 Single Group - USD 325

Both Groups - USD 550 Single Group - Rs 2200

Both Groups - Rs 4000 Foundation Course Examination Rs 1500 USD 325 Rs 2200 Note: The late fee for submission of examination application form after the scheduled last date would be ` 600/- (for Indian / Bhutan / Kathmandu Centres) and US $ 10 (for Abroad Centres) as decided by the Council.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.