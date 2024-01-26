The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the IIT Delhi recruitment exam for Non-Teaching posts 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The IIT Delhi recruitment exam was conducted on November 22, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 89 posts for non-teaching staff in IIT Delhi.

“Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (https://recruitment.nta.nic.in for the latest updates about the examination. For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA helpline numbers – 011- 40759000/69227700. The Result of the above-mentioned Posts have been prepared, with utmost care. However, inadvertently, if any error occurs, the National Testing Agency reserves the right to rectify the same,” reads the result document.

Steps to download IIT Delhi recruitment result

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the notification for IIT Delhi recruitment Now click on the result notification for Non-teaching posts The IIT Delhi recruitment 2023 results will appear on screen Check your result and download a copy of the selection list Take a printout for future reference

