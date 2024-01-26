The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) will soon conclude the online application process for engagement of around 473 Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website iocl.com till February 1, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 473 Apprentice posts across various trades.

Vacancy Details

Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL) - 126 posts

Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL) - 117 posts

South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL) - 60 posts

Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL) - 39 posts

Western Region Pipelines (WRPL) - 131 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on January 12, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in relevant subjects. More details in the notification.

Candidates are advised to check the tenure of apprenticeship, essential educational requirements by post, reservations/relaxations, stipend and other details in the official notification linked below:

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts

Visit the official website iocl.com Go to the Careers—Apprenticeships Click on the registration link under “Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in Pipelines Division”

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, and submit Take a printout for future reference

