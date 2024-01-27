The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Election Kanungo and Extension Officer (Industries) through the Subordinate Allied Services exam 2024 today, January 27. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies out of which 15 vacancies are for the post of Election Kanungo and 9 vacancies are for the post of Extension Officer (Industries).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years and 45 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: A Candidate must hold a Bachelor degree of any of the universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be a deemed university. More details in the advertisement.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for HPPSC SAS 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Apply Online’ > ‘OTR registration for Exams’ Now register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to register for the exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.