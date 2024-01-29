The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges (Engineering and Non-Engineering). Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website psc.ap.gov.in till February 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 99 Lecturer posts. The Written Examination will be held in the Month of April/May, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants must pay the application processing fee of Rs 250 and examination fee of Rs 120. The applicants from SC, ST, BC, PBD & Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for Lecturer posts 2024

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to One Time Profile Registration and click on the registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.