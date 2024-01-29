The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule for the departmental examinations in the months of February 2024. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018 - 2019 Paper 1 (CBE) and Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2020, 2021 & 2022 Paper 1 (CBE) will be held on February 6, 2024. The SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018 - 2019 and SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2020, 2021 & 2022 will be conducted on February 7th and 8th, 2024.

The JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2019 - 2020 will be held on February 9th, 2024.

