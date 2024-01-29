The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Specialist Grade III, Scientist and Assistant Director under Advt No 02/ 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.

Candidates can check the age limit, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for the post, fill in the details, and upload the required documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.