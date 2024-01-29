The National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh, (UP NHM) has commenced the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Common Health Officer (CHO) today, January 29. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upnrhm.gov.in till February 7, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5582 contractual vacancies of Community Health Officer (CHO) in the UP National Health Mission.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21-40 years as on February 7, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates who have successfully completed B.Sc. (Nursing) with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses(CCHN) OR Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University from academic year 2020 onwards shall be eligible to apply

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for UP NHM 2024

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Opportunities’ Under ‘Career’ click on the Application link for Recruitment of Community Health Officer (CHO) Register yourself on the candidate portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents and submit the duly filled form Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UP NHM vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.