The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the result of the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in. However, the link is not working due to some technical reasons.

The Preliminary Eligibility Test or PET 2023 was conducted on October 28 and 29 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM in 35 districts. The UPSSSC PET exam is conducted for domicile candidates who want to participate in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The PET Score/Certificate will be valid for a duration of 1 year from the issue date.

Steps to download PET result 2023

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PET 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.