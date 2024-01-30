The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) has released the recruitment exam admit card for the posts of Assistant. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uiic.co.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 6, 2024. The test will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download the Assistant admit card 2023

Visit the official website uiic.co.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Recruitment of Assistants-2023 Now click on the admit card link for the Assistant post Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

All candidates will have to appear for the online examination, thereafter, candidates who qualify in the examination will be called for a Regional Language Test.

