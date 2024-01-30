The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) has released the exam date for the Administrative Officers–Scale I (Generalists)-2024. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 13, 2024. The admit card will be released 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam on the official website uiic.co.in.

The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The paper will consist of 200 questions of 200 marks. The objective tests except test on “English Language” will be bilingual (in English and Hindi). For each wrong answer marked one fourth of the marks assigned to the question will be deducted as penalty. However, there shall not be any penalty for the unanswered questions.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 AO vacancies.

Here’s the exam schedule.

Steps to download AO admit card 2023

Visit the official website uiic.co.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Recruitment of Administrative Officers (Scale-I)-Generalists-2024 Now click on the admit card link for the AO posts Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of overall performance in Online Examination and Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.