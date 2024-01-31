The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur will soon conclude the registrations for the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2024. As per the notification, the applicants can submit their forms upto 5.00 PM today, January 31.

“Read the instructions carefully before filling the CAP application form. No further corrections to data obtained/filled in CAP-2024 application form will be entertained after the submission of the CAP-2024 application form. Please take adequate care before submitting the application form,” reads the notification.

CAP 2024 is being held to shortlist the candidates for admission to different programmes including Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP). Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for IIM CAP 2024