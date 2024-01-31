IBPS PO Mains result 2023 declared at www.ibps.in; download link here
Candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results of the Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XIII) Main Exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.
The Main exam was conducted on November 5, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3049 vacancies.
Steps to download PO Mains result 2023
- Visit the official website ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on the PO/MT Mains result 2023 link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to PO Mains result 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.