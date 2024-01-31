The Bombay High Court has released the screening test admit card for the posts of Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bombayhighcourt.nic.in.

The screening test is scheduled to be conducted from February 5 to 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5793 vacancies, of which 714 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer, 3495 for Junior Clerk post, and 1584 for Peon/Hamal post.

“It is hereby informed that, the Screening Test for the post of Stenographer (Grade-3) will not be conducted,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Bombay HC admit card 2023

Visit the official website bombayhighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, under ‘Misc.’ click on ‘Recruitments’ Click on the admit card link available for Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.