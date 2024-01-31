The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of CRC Executives (on a contractual basis) today, January 31. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website icsi.edu.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 31 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for CRC Executives posts 2023

Visit the recruitment website www.icsi.in Click on CRC EXECUTIVES (ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS) notification link Now click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CRC Executive posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.