The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the notification inviting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Fire Station Second Officer And Platoon Commander, Male(PAC/IRB) Exam-2024 (Under The Home Department). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till February 20, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 222 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SI and other posts

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ tab Click on the application link for SI and other posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.