The Patna High Court has released the interview call letter for the post of Assistant 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

“Admit Card (Interview Letter) would not be sent to the candidates separately through any other mode. The eligible candidates are being intimated through e-mail/SMS on their registered e-mail ID/mobile number in this regard. No TA/DA will be paid for appearing at the interview,” reads the notification.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from February 5 to 18, 2024. A total of 1959 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Interview round.

Steps to download Assistant interview letter 2023

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in Go to Recruitments—Click on the Assistant 2023 interview letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview call letter Take a printout for future reference

