Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 under Advt.No.01/2024. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms till February 29, 2024. The Preliminary exam is scheduled to commence on March 17, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 342 vacancies.

The applicants can the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category, EWS, EBC, OBC category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to reserved category candidates. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for the JPSC Civil Services Exam 2024

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Online Application tab Click on the Civil Services Exam 2024 application link

Register yourself and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

