The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their marks from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CDS I exam 2023 was held on April 16 for admission to 341 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes.

Steps to download UPSC CDS I marks 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on CDS 1 marks link The marks will appear on the screen Check and download the marks Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The UPSC CDS Competitive examination comprises: (a) Written examination; (b) Interview for intelligence and personality test of such candidates as may be called for interview at one of the Services Selection Centres.

UPSC CDS I exam is a gateway to Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. There are 341 vacancies divided under five categories - IMA, INA, IAF, OTA (Men) and OTA (women).

