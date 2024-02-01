The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the exam schedule and exam city intimation slip 2024. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2024. Candidates can download the exam city intimation slip from the official website nta.ac.in.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Examination will be issued separately,” reads the notification.

The exams for the Bachelor of Design will be held in two shifts — GAT from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and CAT from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The Bachelor of Fashion Technology test (GAT) will be held in a single sitting from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. The entrance examination for Bachelor of Fashion Technology & Bachelor of Design is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts — GAT from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and CAT from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM, and the Master of Design exam will be held from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM (GAT) and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM (CAT).

The entrance tests for Master of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (Lateral Entry) will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon each. The Bachelor of Design (Lateral Entry) exam is scheduled to be conducted from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM.

Steps to download NIFT 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “NIFT 2024 City Intimation Window Open (Click Here)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

