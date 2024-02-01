The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has invited applications for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 (UGET 2024) today, February 1. As per the notification, applicants can submit their forms on the official website www.comedk.org till April 5, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 2024, for admission to Engineering Courses in COMEDK member institutions. COMEDK UGET 2024 will be conducted for admissions into 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the information brochure below:

Here’s the information brochure.

Application Fee

The prescribed registration fee of Rs 1,800 plus convenience fee/charges should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a credit card or a debit card or Net banking.

Steps to apply for COMEDK UGET 2024

Visit the official website comedk.org

Click on the registration link and login Proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit

Download the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.