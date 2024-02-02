The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2024 or JEE Main 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in from February 2 to March 2, 2024.

The exams are scheduled to be held between April 1 to 15, 2024. The admit cards will be made available to download 3 days prior to the commencement of the exam. The exam city slip will be released by the third week of March 2024.

The result is likely to be out on April 25, 2024.

Application Fee

Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning General Male: Rs 1000Female: Rs 800 Male: Rs 5000Female: Rs 4000
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) Male: Rs 900Female: Rs 800 Male: Rs 4500Female: Rs 4000
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning SC/ST/PwD Male: Rs 500Female: Rs 500 Male: Rs 2500Female: Rs 2500
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning Third Gender Rs 500 Rs 3000
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning General/GenEWS/OBC (NCL) Male: Rs 2000Female: Rs 1600 Male: Rs 10000Female: Rs 8000
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning SC/ST/PwD  Male: Rs 1000Female: Rs 1000 Male: Rs 5000Female: Rs 5000
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning Third Gender Rs 1000 Rs 5000
Processing charges and Goods & Service Taxes (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2024 Session 2

  1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the registration link for JEE Main 2024 Session 2
  3. Once registered, proceed with the application process
  4. Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form
  5. Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.