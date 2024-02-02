The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the exam schedule and admit card for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) and Assistant Horticulture Officer (AHO) 2023. Eligible candidates must complete registration on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 2024, in two shifts at 7 district centres.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 263 vacancies out of which 84 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Agricultural Officer in Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Subordinate Service and 179 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Horticultural Officer in Tamil Nadu Horticultural Subordinate Service.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AAO, AHO admit card 2023

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Hall Ticket Download” tab

Click on the One Time Registration and Dashboard Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.