The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Programmer under Advt. No. 13/2023-24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till March 1, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 216 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: B.E/ B.Tech/ M.Sc in Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communications or MCA from a recognised University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government. More details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for Programmer posts 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.